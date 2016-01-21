R. Kelly claims he has no idea who Dave Chappelle is

During the first season of “Chappelle’s Show,” comedian Dave Chappelle released an infamous sketch mocking R. Kelly and the 2002 video that allegedly showed him having sex with a 15-year-old and urinating on her.

When asked about the sketch during a new interview with GQ, Kelly said he wasn’t familiar with it or Chappelle in general.

“David Chappelle? [as though trying to place the name] David Chappelle? I don’t…” he responded.

He later added: “First of all, I have no respect for a comedian when it comes to being serious. If you get that. That’s a joke.”

Kelly said he used to “feel terrible” in response to the pop-culture references associating him and urinating.

“But now I, honestly, don’t think about it or could care one way or the other what people think about me,” he said. “I have fans and I have family that love me, and I have my music, and I have my breath going in and out. I’m more than ok with who I am and who I have become today as a man, and I’m just moving on with my life, man, doing this music. I’m good.”

Watch the sketch below:

