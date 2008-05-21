R.Kelly Sex-Tape Trial Under Way

The Chicago Tribune reports: Five years, 11 months, two weeks and one day after being indicted on child pornography charges, R. Kelly finally gets his day in court.

Though jury selection was held last week, the trial truly begins in earnest this morning. Opening statements are set to start around 11 a.m., with prosecutors and the defence both getting the same amount of time to preface their case for the jury. The videotape at the heart of the trial could be shown as early as this afternoon.

Authorities say the tape—which lasts about 30 minutes—depicts Kelly in a variety of sex acts with a girl as young as 13. The R&B superstar, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has pleaded not guilty. Read more of the Chicago Tribune’s gavel-to-gavel coverage here.



