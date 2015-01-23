JPMorgan Chase & Co’s <jpm.n> Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon’s compensation in 2014 was unchanged at $US20 million, according to a regulatory filing.

Dimon’s compensation comprised a base salary of $US1.5 million, $US11.1 million in restricted stock and a $US7.4 million cash incentive bonus.

