JPMorgan Chase & Co’s <jpm.n> Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon’s compensation in 2014 was unchanged at $US20 million, according to a regulatory filing.
Dimon’s compensation comprised a base salary of $US1.5 million, $US11.1 million in restricted stock and a $US7.4 million cash incentive bonus.
More from Reuters:
- Islamic State Threat Could Stiffen Japan PM Abe’s Stance On Security
- Los Angeles Should Fix Firefighter Recruitment: Report
- Oregon Convict Charged In Unsolved ‘Gypsy Hill’ Killings
- U.S., Iraq Preparing For Assault To Recapture Mosul: WSJ
- Japan Foreign Minister: Making All Efforts For Swift Release Of Captives
This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.