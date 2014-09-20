A JetBlue Flight Made An Emergency Landing As A 'Twilight' Star Live Tweeted About It

AP JetBlue Flight 1416 made an emergency landing at Long Beach Airport after suffering engine problems.

Four people were injured on Thursday when a JetBlue plane carrying 147 people made an emergency landing at the Long, Beach, California, airport, because of an engine issue, an airport spokeswoman said.

JetBlue Flight 1416, which had just departed for Austin, Texas, returned to Long Beach after pilots got an overheating warning for one of the engines, Long Beach Airport spokeswoman Stephanie Montuya-Morisky said.

She said all 142 passengers and five crew were evacuated from the plane by slides after it landed at 9:30 a.m. PDT. Four passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and one of them was taken to a hospital, she said.

In a statement, JetBlue claims that the flight returned to Long Beach Airport after the crew reported an issue with the No. 2 engine.

In addition, the statement said the plane landed safely with no injuries were reported at the time.

A runway was shut down at the airport, about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, while passengers were removed from the disabled plane, but was reopened about two hours later.

Actor Jackson Rathbone, best known for his role as a vampire in the “Twilight” films, said in a series of Twitter posts that he had been on the plane.

“Our right engine exploded and our cabin filled with smoke,” he said in one tweet.

“The oxygen masks did not deploy, but the brave stewardesses came around and manually deployed them,” Rathbone said in another tweet. “It was rough, the plane was rocking.”

Jackson Rathbone Actor, Musician

more from Jackson Rathbone »

Rathbone said that once the plane was on the ground, he grabbed his son and jumped down an inflatable ramp with his wife following.

Another passenger tweeted a picture of the smoke filled cabin onboard flight 1416 .

UPDATE: Flight evacuated after emergency landing at Calif. airport: http://t.co/YjlKbggdym pic.twitter.com/dakHecIO5M

— ABC News (@ABC) September 18, 2014

The aircraft involved in the incident has been identified as a French-built Airbus A320 (N656JB). Delivered brand-new to JetBlue in 2007, the Airbus is one of 130 A320s in the airline’s fleet, according to Airfleets.net.

In a statement to Business Insider, International Aero Engines confirmed that N656JB was powered by a pair of the company’s IAE V2527-A5 turbofans, one of the most widely used passenger jet engines in the world.

Coincidentally, the emergency landing took place on the same day as JetBlue’s announcement that CEO Dave Barger will step down in February 2015 and allow company president Robin Hayes to assume the role of chief executive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.