ISIS uses 6 car bombs to reach center of a strategic Iraqi city

Islamic State militants attacked a provincial capital in western Iraq on Friday using six car bombs to reach the center of Ramadi, police said.

Ramadi has been contested since last year but the insurgents renewed their offensive on the city in April, gaining ground to the north and east, and launched a fierce assault overnight on Friday.

Police said the militants used an armoured bulldozer to remove blast walls blocking the road to the police department, and blew the vehicle up when it reached there.

A Humvee packed with explosives targeted the education department and a third car bomb was detonated at the western entrance to the governorate building in central Ramadi.

On the western side of the city, three car bombs blew up near the Anbar Operations Command.

Hospital sources said in Ramadi said at least 11 people had been killed in the attack.

