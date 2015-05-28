IRS hack of 100,000 taxpayers' info traced to Russia

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic People pose in front of a display showing the word ‘cyber’ in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica December 27, 2014.

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service believes the theft of about 100,000 taxpayers’ personal data from its computer system originated in Russia, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The tax agency’s criminal unit is leading an investigation into the cyber attack, in which criminals stole information through an online IRS application over the course of four months, and the Treasury Department’s inspector general and Department of Homeland Security are also looking into the breach, CNN said.

The IRS would not comment on the hackers’ identities during a news conference on Tuesday when it informed the public of the thefts.

