Top nuclear watchdog: Iran is still stalling

Adrees Latif /Reuters Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani gives a news conference on the sidelines of the 69th United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York September 26, 2014.

Iran has not addressed all suspicions that it may have researched an atomic bomb, a U.N. watchdog’s report showed on Thursday, potentially complicating efforts by six powers to reach a nuclear deal with Tehran by the end of June.

The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Iran’s nuclear program said Tehran had still not provided information about two areas of the IAEA’s investigation that was due by late August.

The confidential document was issued to IAEA member states weeks before a March deadline for a framework agreement between Iran and the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain. The countries have set themselves a deadline of June 30 for a final deal.

