Washington Post reporter imprisoned in Iran reportedly faces 4 charges including espionage

Iran is charging Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian with four crimes, including espionage, the newspaper said on Monday in a report offering the first details about the exact charges against him.

Rezaian, the Post’s bureau chief in Tehran, was detained last year in Iran. Among the charges, he is accused of “collaborating with hostile governments” and “propaganda against the establishment,” according to a statement from Rezaian’s attorney, Leilah Ahsan, the Post reported.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Ahsan said an indictment alleges Rezaian collected information “about internal and foreign policy” and gave it to “individuals with hostile intent,” according to the Post, which said it obtained the statement from Rezaian’s family.

The Post said Ahsan is the only individual outside of Iran’s judiciary to have read the indictment.

Rezaian, an Iranian-American dual citizen from Marin County, California, had been the Washington Post’s bureau chief in Tehran since 2012, according to the newspaper’s website.

He was detained about nine months ago on what U.S. President Barack Obama has called “vague charges.” Obama last month called on Iran to immediately release detained Americans there, including Rezaian.

