CDC Reports That Another American Has Tested Positive For MERS

Thomson Reuters Handout transmission electron micrograph shows the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) coronavirus

A resident in Illinois who had close contact with a patient in Indiana who is the first known U.S. case of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, has tested positive for the virus, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

The Illinois resident did not seek or require medical care and is reported to be feeling well, but officials involved in investigating the first case have been monitoring his health since May 3, the CDC said.

The first confirmed case of MERS was discovered in Indiana in early May and the second, in Florida, on May 11.

