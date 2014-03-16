Honda Recalls Nearly 900,000 Odyssey Vans In US

Honda Motor Co is recalling nearly 900,000 Odyssey minivans that could catch fire, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a recall notice posted Friday.

In a March 13 filing with NHTSA, Honda said 2005-2010 Odysseys have a fuel-pump part that could crack and cause a fuel leak, thus increasing the risk of fire. The company said it has no reports of fires or injuries related to the problem.

Because the recall involves 886,815 Odyssey vans, Honda said the proper repair parts won’t be available until summer. In the meantime, it will provide “interim” parts to customers, who will be notified beginning in April.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

This post originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2014. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

