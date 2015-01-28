Higher F-35 Jet Demand Boosts Lockheed Martin's Revenue

Thomson ReutersThe F-35 cockpit of the world’s newest fifth generation fighter aircraft
Lockheed Martin Corp <lmt.n>, the Pentagon’s largest arms supplier, reported an 8.6 per cent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand of its F-35 fighter jets.
Revenue increased to $US12.53 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $US11.53 billion a year earlier. Revenue at the company’s aeronautics division increased 6 per cent to $US4.14 billion.
