Higher F-35 Jet Demand Boosts Lockheed Martin's Revenue

Thomson Reuters The F-35 cockpit of the world’s newest fifth generation fighter aircraft

Lockheed Martin Corp <lmt.n>, the Pentagon’s largest arms supplier, reported an 8.6 per cent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand of its F-35 fighter jets.

Revenue increased to $US12.53 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $US11.53 billion a year earlier. Revenue at the company’s aeronautics division increased 6 per cent to $US4.14 billion.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

