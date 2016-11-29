Jill Stein files for recount in Pennsylvania

Green Party nominee Jill Stein is filing requests in Pennsylvania to start a recount of votes in the presidential election, Politico reported on Monday.

Recount requests were filed in more than 100 precincts in the state, Politico said, citing the Stein campaign.

The move comes three days after Stein initiated a recount in Wisconsin, a process former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign agreed to participate in. Stein has also pledged to file for a recount in Michigan.

Donald Trump narrowly won all three states over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, clinching Trump his Election-Day victory. Trump won Pennsylvania by a margin of about 71,000 votes out of more than 6 million cast.

All three states would need to flip Clinton’s way in order to overcome Trump’s margin of victory in the Electoral College.

However, such an outcome seems unlikely — elections officials in Wisconsin said on Monday they expect the recount to uphold Trump’s victory in the state. Officials in the Obama administration have said there is no indication that the election results were influenced by hacks, a theory Stein cited as motivation for her recount efforts.

Reuters contributed to this report.

