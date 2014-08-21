Young Bankers At Goldman Sachs Are About To Get A Solid Pay Raise

Thomson Reuters Goldman Sachs sign is seen above floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in the Manhattan borough of New York

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to raise pay for junior bankers by 20% next year, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

The pay raise means that first-year analysts will earn about $US85,000 before collecting bonuses in 2015, the newspaper said. Analysts who have been at the Wall Street bank longer will earn more.

A Goldman Sachs representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Goldman’s pay hike comes as Wall Street is making an effort to ease strains on junior bankers by limiting hours they work and compensating them better.

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)

