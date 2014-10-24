Futures Tumble After Ebola Confirmed In New York, Amazon Whiffs On Earnings

U.S. stock index futures were tumbling on Friday, following disappointing results from Amazon and the first diagnosed case of Ebola in New York City raising concerns about the spread of the virus.

Near 8:15 am ET, Dow futures were down 42 points, S&P 500 were down 7 points, and Nasdaq futures were down 16 points. The small cap Russell 2000 was also down 5 points, and on a percentage basis, the Russell’s losses, at 0.5%, were larger than its index peers.

The S&P 500 is up 3.4% for the week, putting the index on pace for its first weekly gain in five, but the index is still down about 3% from its record closing high made on September 18.

Here’s the early morning chart of S&P 500 futures.

Amazon shares were tanking, falling as much as 10.9% in pre-market trade after the online retailer’s sales projections for the crucial holiday quarter disappointed Wall Street and third-quarter results missed forecasts.

Microsoft shares were up 2.7% after it reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, while keeping its profit margins largely intact.

Dow member Procter & Gamble posted quarterly results and said it would split its Duracell battery business into a separate company.

Concerns over the spread of Ebola continued to vex the market.

A doctor who worked in West Africa with Ebola patients was in an isolation unit in New York City on Friday after testing positive for the virus, becoming the fourth person diagnosed with the disease in the United States and the first in its largest city.

Ford’s third-quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations on a strong showing in North America and China, and shares of the carmaker were up about 0.6%.

On the economic data from, new home sales data for September is due out at 10 am ET, with expectations for a seasonally adjusted selling rate of 470,000, down from 504,000 last month.

(Reuters editing by Bernadette Baum; writing by Chuck Mikolajczak)

