Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized In Texas

Donna Carson/Reuters Former President George H.W. Bush smiles as he listens to Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speak as he met with Bush to pick up his formal endorsement in Houston March 29, 2012.

Former 41st US President George H.W. Bush, 90, was hospitalized in Houston, Texas, late on Tuesday after experiencing shortness of breath, a spokesman said in a statement.

On Tuesday evening, the former president “was taken by ambulance to the Houston Methodist Hospital as a precaution,” according to his spokesman, Jim McGrath. Bush “will be held for observation, again as a precaution,” McGrath said in a statement.

Mike Stone/Reuters Father and son, and former US Presidents, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, shake hands at the dedication for the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the campus of SMU in Dallas, Texas April 25, 2013.

Bush’s latest health scare comes two years after he was struck by illness during the 2012 holiday season and ended up spending seven weeks in a Houston hospital for bronchitis and related ailments.

The former president grew so ill during his previous hospitalization that he was believed at one point to be near death. He recovered and was discharged in mid-January of 2013.

Bush, who can no longer use his legs, celebrated his 90th birthday by skydiving in Kennebunkport, Maine with the Army’s Golden Knight parachute team.

US Army Photo Former US President George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army’s Golden Knight parachute team in a tandem jump with SFC Michael Elliott in Kennebunkport, Maine in this handout photograph.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz released a statement late Tuesday saying that President Barack Obama was made aware of Bush’s hospitalization. “President Obama and the First Lady send their good wishes to the former President and the entire Bush family during this holiday season,” Schultz said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Additional reporting by Steve Holland in Washington; Writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Robert Birsel)

