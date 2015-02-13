The unbelievably hot new Ford GT will be built in Canada

Thomson Reuters The Ford GT is displayed during the first press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

The Ford GT is an incredibly storied automobile. With its DNA deep in competitive racing and an epic triumph over Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966, its much-anticipated return was the highlight of the 2015 Detroit Auto Show.

Ford is now revealing more details about how the supercar will make it to market.

The new GT will be constructed, using substantial amounts of carbon fibre, in Markham, Ontario.

For made the announcement at the Canadian International Auto Show on Thursday.

The two-door high-performance coupe, available in late 2016, will be built in partnership with privately held contract manufacturer, Multimatic Inc.

Ford had previously partnered with Multimatic to produce its FR500c and Boss 302R race cars, Executive Vice President Joe Hinrichs said at the Toronto auto show.

Multimatic, located just north of Toronto, specialises in lightweight composite automotive technology, according to the company’s website. The lightweight carbon fibre material reduces the weight of the car, which improves the vehicle’s performance and efficiency.

Ford did not provide additional details. But we can speculate a bit: This car is going to be very hot, very fast, and could bring Ford back to Le Mans.

