It's a beat for Ford on second-quarter earnings

Ford Motor Co. second-quarter earnings widely beat Wall Street expectations, based on the continued strength of its North American sales.

Ford maintained its full-year 2015 forecast of an operating profit of between $US8.5 billion to $US9.5 billion.

Ford made a net profit of $US1.89 billion, or $US0.47 per share. There were no one-time items and the 47 cents per share beat analyst expectations of 37 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ford’s quarterly revenue of $US37.3 billion also beat expectations of $US35.34 billion.

“We delivered an outstanding second quarter, a great first half of 2015, and we are confident the second half of the year will be even stronger,” said CEO Mark Fields, in a statement. “The entire Ford team is focused on accelerating our One Ford plan, delivering product excellence and driving innovation in every part of our business.”

It was Ford’s best quarter for its automotive business since 2000.

In the auto industy, all eyes are on China and the slowdown in its massive economy. Ford didn’t raise any red flags on that front. The company has been rapidly establishing its business in China, after lagging competitors such as General Motors and Volkswagen.

