Five Disneyland Employees Infected With Measles In California

Five employees of Disneyland have been infected with measles in an outbreak traced to the California amusement park, although three of them have recovered from the viral disease and are back on the job, company officials said on Wednesday.

Orange County health officials told the Disneyland resort on Tuesday that two employees had tested positive and had been placed on medical leave, the fifth case since last Thursday, a Disney spokeswoman said.

“Cast members who may have come in contact with those who were positive are being tested for the virus,” Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel said in a statement.

California health officials earlier this month linked the worst outbreak of measles in more than a decade to Disneyland, saying anyone who visited the amusement park in Anaheim between Dec. 15 and 20 may have been exposed.

More than 50 people have become infected in California as well as other U.S. states and Mexico, health officials said.

Disneyland began offering vaccinations and medical screenings after it learned of the outbreak on Jan. 7, a spokeswoman said. Last Thursday, it learned one employee tested positive. Three have been treated and are back at work.

On Tuesday, Huntington Beach High School, about 15 miles from Disneyland, told students who had not been vaccinated for measles to stay home for two weeks after learning one of their classmates was infected.

Measles typically begins with fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by the appearance of a red rash that typically starts on the face and spreads downward. The sometimes deadly viral disease can spread very swiftly among unvaccinated children.

There is no specific treatment and most people recover within a few weeks. But in poor and malnourished children and people with reduced immunity, measles can cause serious complications including blindness, encephalitis, severe diarrhoea, ear infection and pneumonia.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Peter Cooney)

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015.

