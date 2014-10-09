ZUCKERBERG: We Have No Plan To Make Money From $US22 Billion WhatsApp Anytime Soon

Thomson Reuters Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley.

Facebook Inc., which closed its acquisition of the mobile messaging service WhatsApp on Monday, has no near-term plan to make money from the service, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

Zuckerberg, who is visiting India to participate in an event to boost Internet usage, did not give details.

Facebook’s final WhatsApp acquisition price tag has risen an additional $US3 billion to roughly $US22 billion because of the increased value of Facebook’s stock in recent months.

WhatsApp works across different types of phones, across borders, and without advertising. The app charges only a 99 cent annual subscription fee, which is waived for the first year.

