Ford is about to reveal a huge investment in Mexico

Ford will announce an investment of around $US2.5 billion in Mexico this Friday, according to Reuters, which cites industry sources.

Reuters reported that Ford will invest $US1.3 billion to expand its plant in northern Chihuahua state, where it will build two new diesel engines, with another $US1.2 billion destined for a transmission plant in central Guanajuato state, the sources said.

In March, Ford reported US retail sales rose 1%, while fleet sales were down 13% and overall sales fell 3% to 235,929 vehicles.

Year-to-date, shares of Ford are up about 3%, and the stock is roughly flat in the last year, gaining 2%. On Tuesday, shares of Ford were up a bit less than 1%.

