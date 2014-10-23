Turkish Shopkeeper: 'I'd Rather Have ISIS On The Border Than The Free Syrian Army'

Hosam Katan/Reuters A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts to the camera at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Aleppo Central prison

Residents of a Turkish border town, an hour’s drive from where Islamic State is battling for control of Kobani, appreciate the quiet they say the Sunni militants brought when they swiftly seized neighbouring Syrian territory.

Months of infighting last year between Islamist groups and the Free Syrian Army (FSA), a rebel group aiming to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, kept Akcakale residents on their toes with daily explosions and mortar shells.

But life has got easier in the southeastern Turkish town since Islamic State took charge over the border in Tel Abyad in January. Residents say they make better neighbours even though they have no sympathy for the militants’ cause.

“No more gun fire, no more chaos. I know it will sound bizarre but I’d rather have Islamic State on the border than the Free Syrian Army (FSA),” Mustafa Kaymaz, 35, a shopkeeper in said as he pointed toward the border gate.

Sixty-five kilometers west across Turkey’s Syrian border, U.S. planes are pounding Islamic State positions around Kobani, helping Kurds to defend the town from the offensive that started over a month ago. Stray bullets and shells land on Turkish soil.

Thomson Reuters Turkish Kurds watch the smoke rises from Syrian town of Kobani near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border

Having lived with the fear and noise of clashes across the border last year, Akcakale’s inhabitants are glad that Islamic State’s victory put an end to the fighting.

But inhabitants of the predominantly Sunni Muslim town say they do not agree with Islamic State’s severe interpretation of Sunni Islam, which has become known for mass killings and brutality.

“Perhaps the people of this town had some sympathy for Islamic State before as they seemed to be fighting against Assad but now that they are trying to kill Kurds, we have no sympathy left for them,” said 28-year-old Ismail Balakan, sitting in the leafy garden of an empty teahouse in the center of Akcakale.

Nevertheless, they say they are not worried by their proximity — only half a kilometer of no man’s land, an old railway line and a barbed wire fence separate the Sunni insurgents and Turkey — to the group.

“Since (Islamic State) took over the other side of the border we have peace,” said Ismail’s 42-year-old brother Yasin.

POROUS BORDERS

Hala Gorani/Twitter Hundreds of abandoned cars left at the Turkish-Syrian border as refugees flee Kobani.

Cross border illegal activity has also dried up since Islamic State took over, according to locals.

“The FSA people used to seize the aid trucks and then sell back the goods to Turkish traders. Big-time frauds,” said Yasin Balakan.

But despite tighter Turkish border controls, those with Syrian papers are still able to cross legally into Islamic State territory, and the illicit movement of people also continues amidst the olive groves and farmland that stretch on either side of the town.

Turkey has come under mounting pressure from western partners to better control its 900km border with Syria, which has been a major access point for Europeans heading to join radical groups fighting in the Middle East.

The Turkish government acknowledges the challenges of monitoring traffic along the frontier.

Some Akcakale residents with Syrian papers still visit their relatives on the other side. Meanwhile Akcakale offers a direct route into Islamic State territory, and there are fears that this proximity is worsening security inside NATO member Turkey, as it struggles to control its porous borders.

Last week suspected Islamic State militants crossed into Turkey near Akcakale as part of an audacious failed bid to kidnap a high level Kurdish commander, The Washington Post reported.

Turkey’s critics also say that as refugees have flowed out of Syria, weapons and fighters have flowed in with Ankara’s blessing, some swelling the ranks of radical groups.

Turkish officials strongly deny that their desire to see Syria’s Assad toppled has led them to back extremists.

Turkey’s reluctance to intervene militarily to help the Kurdish defenders of Kobani has led to renewed international criticism but its reluctance to get sucked into the conflict raging across its Syria border is welcomed in Akcakale.

“I don’t understand why there is so much fuss about one particular town,” Yasin Balakan said, referring to Kobani.

He has sympathy for the Kurds at Kobani, but for him the real enemy is Assad and not Islamic State.

“Assad used chemical weapons, killed hundreds of thousands of people and no one lifted a finger,” he said.

‘LET US TRADE’

Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images Alleged Islamic State (IS) militants stand next to an IS flag atop a hill in the Syrian town of Ain al-Arab, known as Kobane by the Kurds, on Oct. 6, 2014.

The blurry photograph of an Islamic State flag raised on a hill overlooking Kobani caught the attention of world media earlier this month, sending shockwaves to people in the neighbouring Kurdish town of Suruc inside Turkey.

U.S.-led air strikes have helped stem the Islamists’ advance, and Turkey has agreed to allow Iraqi Kurdish fighters to join the fight, but the fate of the town still hangs in the balance, and fear is palpable throughout the streets of Suruc.

But in Akcakale, residents are not fearful, instead they are concerned about getting the border gate open for trade rather than just people, so they can sell their goods to their new neighbours in Syria.

“Trade through the borders is our bread-winner. The shutdown of this gate is a major blow for us. I would urge the authorities to reopen it,” said Mustafa Turan, 32, owner of a local teahouse.

Another local shop owner, who did not want to give his name, said he would not object to doing business with Islamic State.

“We haven’t seen any harm from them, so why not? I have to make a living, I have to feed my family. Plus I have friends in Raqqa and in Tel Abyad and they tell me that life under their rule is just fine, as long as you abide by their rules,” he said.

Not everyone in Akcakale agrees. Mehmet Denli owns a grocery shop, and is one of the town’s Kurdish residents.

“I prefer neither the FSA nor ISIL. There is no lesser evil here, and I have no interest in getting any closer to those militants over there,” he said.

(Editing by Jonny Hogg and Anna Willard)

More from Reuters:

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2014. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.