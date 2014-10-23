One Of The Earliest Apple Computers Just Sold For Almost A Million Dollars

The Apple 1 which was sold today. Picture: Bonhams.

One of the few remaining examples of Apple Inc’s first pre-assembled computer, Apple-1, sold for $US905,000 at an auction in New York on Wednesday, far outstripping expectations.

The relic, which sparked a revolution in home computing, is thought to be one of the first batch of 50 Apple-1 machines assembled by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in Steve Job’s family garage in Los Altos, California in the summer of 1976.

Auction house Bonhams had said it expected to sell the machine, which was working as of September, for between $US300,000 and $US500,000.

The identity of the buyer was not disclosed.

There were few buyers for the first Apples until Paul Terrell, owner of electronics retailer Byte Shop, placed an order for 50 and sold them for $US666.66 each.

After that initial success, Jobs and Wozniak produced another 150 and sold them to friends and other vendors.

Previously, a working Apple-I was sold by Sotheby’s auction house in 2012 for $US374,500.

Fewer than 50 original Apple 1s are believed to survive.

