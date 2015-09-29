Uber's offices in Amsterdam have just been raided

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch prosecutors said on Tuesday they have raided Uber’s European headquarters in Amsterdam in a criminal investigation into whether the car-hailing company is offering illegal taxi services.
In a statement, the Netherlands’ national financial crimes prosecutor said it believes Uber has continued allowing drivers without taxi licenses to offer paid rides via its UberPOP service, despite previous fines of 450,000 euros.
Agents from the country’s Transport Inspectorate have seized administrative records from the company, it said.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)
More from Reuters:
- U.S. home price growth steady in July: S&P/Case-Shiller
- Abortion rights group seek to halt Oklahoma law that targets clinics
- Hong Kong university faces pressure from pro-Beijing opponents of liberal scholar
- Danish defence minister steps down in blow to new government
- Turkey’s Erdogan says over 30 Kurdish militants killed in cross border raids on Friday
This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.