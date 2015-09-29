Uber's offices in Amsterdam have just been raided

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch prosecutors said on Tuesday they have raided Uber’s European headquarters in Amsterdam in a criminal investigation into whether the car-hailing company is offering illegal taxi services.

In a statement, the Netherlands’ national financial crimes prosecutor said it believes Uber has continued allowing drivers without taxi licenses to offer paid rides via its UberPOP service, despite previous fines of 450,000 euros.

Agents from the country’s Transport Inspectorate have seized administrative records from the company, it said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)

