Delta will cancel a 60-plane Boeing order because pilots rejected contract

Thomson Reuters A Delta plane sits on a runway prior to takeoff at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York

Delta Air Lines Inc no longer plans to purchase 20 used and 40 new single-aisle aircraft from the Boeing Co now that its pilots rejected a tentative contract proposal, according to Delta’s Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson.

“Those orders will be canceled,” Anderson said on an investor call Wednesday. Delta earlier said that if pilots approved the deal, it would place orders for the aircraft so it can replace other planes scheduled to retire through 2019. Boeing had been trying to finalise an agreement to sell the jets to Delta for months.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

More from Reuters:

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.