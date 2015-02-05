6 killed after New York City commuter train hits car on tracks

8:45 AM EST: This post has been updated with the latest information from transportation authorities.

Six people have been killed and others are injured after a commuter train from New York City hit a vehicle on the tracks during rush hour, according to officials. MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said that five passengers on the train and a woman standing outside the vehicle were killed, and that 15 more were injured

The incident — the worst accident in the history of Metro North — happened Tuesday near the town of Valhalla, New York. More than 700 people were on board the train.

REUTERS/WNBC-TV A still image captured from WNBC-TV aerial video shows first responders battling fire on a New York City -Metro-North train following an accident near Valhalla, New York.

Spokesman Donovan says at 6:30pm ET, a Jeep Cherokee was struck while crossing the tracks at Commerce Street. Both the vehicle and a portion of the train caught fire.

REUTERS/Mike Segar A car sits crushed into the front of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Metro North Railroad commuter train near the town of Valhalla, New York, February 3, 2015.

Metro-North Railroadsaid service on the Harlem Line was suspended between North White Plains and Pleasantville because of the collision. The line runs from Harlem, a neighbourhood in the New York City borough of Manhattan, to Wassaic in southeast New York state.

An earlier report that two vehicles had been struck was incorrect, said Donovan.

Photos from the crash site show the extent of the damage.

Many passengers reportedly escaped from the rear of the train after the collision. First responders can be seen assessing the situation on scene.

A smouldering train car sits idle at the crash site:

Terrible news out of Valhalla. Six killed in a train crash. Our story by @MattSpillane: http://t.co/K6kxlW7J1r pic.twitter.com/onvi8MuLZz

— Varsity Insider (@lohudinsider) February 4, 2015

Spokesman Donovan says several hundred passengers have been taken to a local business for shelter. He says the train car that collided with the Jeep dragged the car several train car lengths before finally coming to a stop.

Passengers could be seen walking through snow as they moved away from the burning wreckage.

Roads were blocked off for many blocks around the site, and the entire area is lit up with lights from emergency and police vehicles. A Reuters witness saw emergency workers carrying someone off the train on a stretcher at around 9:45 p.m. local time.

Smoke poured out of the damaged train cars as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Five on Metro-North train and female driver killed in collision in New York http://t.co/2qJ83OIR2R (AP photo) pic.twitter.com/NdYxZt6160

— Hartford Courant (@hartfordcourant) February 4, 2015

Portions of the train have been reduced to a smouldering wreck.

Six dead, 12 injured after NY commuter train slams into vehicle on tracks. http://t.co/5dkj40GWA8 pic.twitter.com/ViWTMfS7iM

— SFGate (@SFGate) February 4, 2015

Witnesses told the New York Times they heard passengers moaning as they tried to escape the train. Emergency workers are seen surveying the damage.

REUTERS/Mike Segar Emergency workers stand in and around a burnt Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Metro North Railroad commuter train near the town of Valhalla, New York.

Shuttle train service has been operating between Grand Central Terminal and North White Plains, and between Pleasantville and Southeast. Limited shuttle bus service was operating between North White Plains and Pleasantville, according to the MTA.

