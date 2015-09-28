Comcast will reportedly buy 51% of Universal Studios Japan for $1.5 billion

OSAKA (Reuters) – U.S. cable company Comcast Corp said on Monday it has agreed to buy a 51 per cent stake in Osaka-based theme park operator USJ Co for $US1.5 billion.

Comcast said in a statement Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Seoul-based private equity firm MBK Partners and others will retain a 49 per cent stake in USJ, the operator of Universal Studios Japan.

The deal gives USJ an enterprise value of $US6.2 billion, Comcast said.

Comcast owns Universal Studios and as well as Universal Theme Parks through its NBCUniversal unit.

(Reporting by Emi Emoto and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edwina Gibbs)

