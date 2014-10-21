Chipotle Shares Are Getting Slammed Pre-Market

Associated PressA bicyclist pedals pass Chipotle Mexican Grill Monday, March 13, 2006, in Beverly Hills, Calif. This photo was taken shortly after Chipotle went public.
Chipotle Mexican Grill were among the most active names of Tuesday’s premarket session, with both stocks falling on heavy volume.
Chipotle lost 5.2 per cent to $US618.80 before the bell a day after the burrito chain reported another acceleration in quarterly restaurant sales growth but signaled that such momentum couldn’t last forever.
The stock has been a trading favourite this year, up about 23 per cent in 2014, based on Monday’s closing price. That easily outpaces the S&P 500’s rise of about 3 per cent.
