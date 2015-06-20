Car bomb explodes in Yemen's capital near mosque used by Houthis

Thomson Reuters A boy takes pictures for the wreckage of a car at the site of a car bomb attack in Yemen’s capital Sanaa

A car bomb exploded in Yemen’s capital Sanaa on Saturday near the Qiba al-Mutawakil mosque used by the Houthi militia, witnesses told Reuters, adding they did not know if the blast caused casualties.

On Wednesday the Sunni Muslim jihadist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for car bombs which killed or injured at least 50 people near Sanaa mosques and the headquarters of the Houthis, who are mainly drawn from the Shi’ite Zaydi sect.

(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)

