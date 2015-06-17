Neil Young doesn't like that Donald Trump used his song in his presidential campaign announcement

Thomson Reuters Neil Young performs during the 2015 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honouring Bob Dylan in Los Angeles

“Donald Trump was not authorised to use ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ in his presidential candidacy announcement,” Young, who has long lived on a ranch in California, said in a statement.

The statement from Young said the Canadian citizen supports Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent and one of the most outspoken liberals in Congress, in his campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.

A Trump campaign spokeswoman said in a statement that the billionaire’s team through a licence agreement with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers paid for the legal right to play the recording during the launch of his campaign to seek the GOP presidential nomination in 2016.

“Nevertheless, we won’t be using it again — there are plenty of songs to choose from,” the statement said. “Despite Neil’s differing political views, Mr. Trump likes Neil very much.”

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Wills)

