Latest YouGov poll gives the Conservatives a one point lead with only 9 days to go

Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives took a one percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sun newspaper published on Monday.

The poll showed Conservatives on 35%, up two points from Sunday, versus Labour at 34%, unchanged from yesterday, polling company YouGov said.

The two main parties have been neck-and-neck in most opinion polls since the start of the year, with neither establishing a sustained lead exceeding the typical 3-point margin of error.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that neither of the two main parties is likely to win an overall majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

