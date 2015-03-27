A bridge collapsed on an interstate in Texas and one person is reportedly dead

A bridge collapsed on Interstate 35 in Salado, Texas on Thursday and there were no immediate reports available on damage or injuries, the Bell County Sheriff’s office said.

The bridge is located about 50 miles north of Austin on the highway that is a major north-south thoroughfare running from Texas to the Canadian border.

Traffic has been stopped in both directions on the highway and emergency crews were headed the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash appears to have been caused by a truck that struck a beam on an overpass that was under construction, the Austin American-Statesman reported a highway patrol official as saying.

Images from the scene that have appeared on Twitter show the truck sitting beneath a collapsed structure. Authorities also reported that one person is dead and several others were injured.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.