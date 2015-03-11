Barnes & Noble's profit soars 14%

Thomson ReutersA Barnes & Noble book store is seen in Encinitas, California
Barnes & Noble Inc, the largest U.S. bookstore chain, reported a 14 per cent rise in quarterly profit, helped by cost cutting in its Nook digital business.
The company said on Tuesday net income rose to $US72.2 million, or 93 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 31, from $US63.2 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue declined to $US1.96 billion from $US2.0 billion.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
