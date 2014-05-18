Nigerian President: Boko Haram Is West Africa's Al Qaeda

John Irish
Boko HaramReutersMembers of the Boko Haram group

Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram, which has kidnapped more than 200 schoolgirls, is no longer a local threat but has become West Africa’s Al-Qaeda, Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan said on Saturday.

“Boko Haram is no longer a local terrorist group, it is operating clearly as an Al-Qaeda operation, it is an Al-Qaeda of West Africa,” Jonathan told a news conference in Paris following a meeting of West African leaders on the issue.

“We have shown our commitment for a regional approach.

Without West African countries coming together we will not be able to crush these terrorists,” Jonathan said.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

