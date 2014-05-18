Nigerian President: Boko Haram Is West Africa's Al Qaeda

Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram, which has kidnapped more than 200 schoolgirls, is no longer a local threat but has become West Africa’s Al-Qaeda, Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan said on Saturday.
“Boko Haram is no longer a local terrorist group, it is operating clearly as an Al-Qaeda operation, it is an Al-Qaeda of West Africa,” Jonathan told a news conference in Paris following a meeting of West African leaders on the issue.
“We have shown our commitment for a regional approach.
Without West African countries coming together we will not be able to crush these terrorists,” Jonathan said.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
More from Reuters:
- Hyundai recalling more than 140,000 Tucson crossover vehicles
- Egypt prosecutor criticises court over death sentences: state media
- Suspected Boko Haram rebels attack Chinese work site in Cameroon
- Cornell Brooks, lawyer and activist, named new head of NAACP
- AT&T to announce DirecTV takeover on Sunday: report
This post originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2014. Follow Reuters on Twitter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.