Official: Evidence of ISIS involved in blast that hits Turkish town near Syria border

Preliminary evidence suggests an ISIS suicide attack caused the blast that ripped through the mostly Kurdish Turkish border town of Suruc on Monday and killed at least 20 people, two senior Turkish officials told Reuters.

“Our initial evidence shows that this was a suicide attack by the Islamic State,” one of the officials, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

A Turkish security official told Reuters 20-27 people had been wounded and confirmed that some people had been killed, but could not immediately say how many.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast in the town, which lies some 10 km (6.2 miles) from the Syrian border town of Kobani.

“There was a very violent explosion, we shook. There was a conference happening,” Mahmut Boke, a municipal worker in Suruc, said by telephone.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan, additional reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul and Orhan Coskun in Ankara; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

More from Reuters:

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.