Bill Ackman, Marc Lasry And A Bunch Of Wall Streeters Played In A Charity Tennis Tournament This Weekend

Photo courtesy of Tom Newton Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital gets ready to receive a serving from the opposing team.

The tennis community on Wall Street is extremely tight-knit. At 7 a.m. on Saturday mornings, you can probably find Bill Ackman of Pershing Square and other finance folks playing on the Randall’s Island courts.

This weekend, the Wall Street tennis community held a fundraiser tournament for the R Baby Foundation — a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to saving babies lives through improving pediatric emergency care.

Some hedge fund managers in attendance included, Bill Ackman (Pershing Square), Marc Lasry (Avenue Capital), Jon Bader (Halcyon) and Bruce Richards (Marathon), just to name a few. There were also a bunch of world-ranked players at the tournament. In the end, a professional poker player and fund manager duo were the winners.

The tournament raised at least $US270,000 for R Baby.

A big thank you to photographer Tom Newton, who was kind enough to share some of his photos with us. We’ve included highlights from the tournament in the slides that follow.

