AT&T's first-quarter profit falls as revenue flat lines

AT&T reported a 13 per cent fall in quarterly profit and said revenue was nearly flat from a year earlier.
The second-largest U.S. wireless carrier posted net income attributable to the company of $US3.2 billion, or 61 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $US3.65 billion, or 70 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding items, AT&T earned 63 cents per share, ahead of analysts’ average estimate of 62 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $US32.58 billion versus $US32.48 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected revenue of $US32.84 billion.
