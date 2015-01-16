Archaeologists Find 1882 Rifle Leaning Against Nevada Desert Tree

REUTERS/U.S. Park Service A close-up photo of a Winchester Model 1773 rifle found by park workers in Great Basin National Park, Nevada, in November 2014.

Archaeologists conducting a survey in Great Basin National Park in eastern Nevada have stumbled upon a 132-year-old Winchester rifle propped against a tree, possibly having been left there more than a century ago.

The rifle, which records show was manufactured and shipped by the gun maker in 1882, had been leaning against the Juniper tree for so long that the wood of its stock was cracked and deteriorated from the desert sun, its barrel rusted.

“It really is a mystery,” said Nichole Andler, a public information officer for Great Basin National Park. “We know it has been out there a while because the stock was buried in dirt. But we do not know for how exactly how long.”

Andler said more than 700,000 Winchester Model 1783 rifles were manufactured by the company between 1873 and 1916, becoming known as the “gun that won the West” because of its popularity.

The remote, rugged area now encompassed by the park, in the high desert of eastern Nevada near the Utah border, was used primarily for mining and ranching at the time the rifle was sold.

Great Basin National Park was established there in 1986, known for its 5,000-year-old pine trees and other desert flora and fauna.

So far experts have not been able to establish who purchased the gun or where it has been in the 132 years since.

It was first spotted in November by a member of a park archaeology team surveying the area and Andler said it might have been overlooked in the past because the grey stock of the wood blended in with the tree.

Andler said the rifle would be conserved by experts to keep it from deteriorating any further but not be restored to newer-looking condition before it is put on display at the park.

