Apple launches Apple Music in China

(Reuters) – Apple Inc launched Apple Music along with iTunes Movies and iBooks in China and said the cloud-based music streaming service will roll out on Android phones this fall.

Apple will offer Apple Music subscribers access to a vast library of songs for 10 yuan ($US1.57) a month after an initial three-month trial membership, the company said in a statement.

The announcement comes at a time when the iPhone maker has been struggling to reassure its shareholders about its business in China.

Chinese consumers are critical to fuelling demand for iPhones, and a slump in the country’s stock market and Beijing’s recent devaluation of the yuan have shaken Apple investors already worried about slowing growth in the world’s No. 2 economy.

Apple Music in China will feature local artists such as Eason Chan, Li Ronghao, JJ Lin and G.E.M., along with a range of international artists, the company said.

Subscribers would also be able to rent or buy movies from a selection of Chinese studios as well as Hollywood blockbusters on the iTunes Store, Apple said.

Movies on iTunes will start at 5 yuan for renting in high definition and 18 yuan for buying new releases in high definition, the company said.

Paid iBooks will start at 0.5 yuan.

(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

More from Reuters:

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.