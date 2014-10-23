Apple Will Add 25 Stores In China In Two Years

Thomson ReutersApple CEO Tim Cook holds a new iPad after a presentation at Apple headquarters in Cupertino
BEIJING – Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said the company is planning to open 25 retail stores in China within the next two years, according to a Chinese transcript of an interview posted by web portal Sina.com.
Apple presently has 15 outlets in the country, Cook said. The Apple chief executive is on a visit to China, where he has visited Apple facilities and met Vice Premier Ma Kai.
