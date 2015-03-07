Amazon opens a store on the online marketplace of its Chinese rival Alibaba

Amazon.com Inc has opened an online store on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s fast-growing online marketplace, Tmall.com as it seeks to expand in China, an Alibaba spokesman said.
Alibaba’s Tmall offers virtual storefronts and payment portals to merchants. Several western retailers, including Zara owner Inditex, Britain’s Burberry and ASOS, have joined TMall this year as they look to boost their presence in China.
Imported food, shoes, toys and kitchenware are listed on Amazon’s store, one of the many on Tmall that sell brand-name goods to Chinese shoppers, Bloomberg, which first reported the news, said on Thursday.
Amazon also operates its own e-commerce site in China.
U.S. retailer Costco Wholesale Corp last year opened an online store in China using Tmall, entering the country’s booming e-commerce market to combat slowing sales at home.
Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside usual business hours.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
