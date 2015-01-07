Airbus Had A Great 2014 But Still Lags Boeing

Airbus/YouTube Here come the Airbuses!

Airbus increased its deliveries in 2014, setting a company record, a source at the European planemaker said Tuesday.

The Airbus Group subsidiary beat the previous 2013 peak of 626 deliveries but is expected to remain in second place in delivery rankings behind its US rival Boeing, which is due to issue annual data later Tuesday.

The source also said the European company was expecting “one of the best years ever for Airbus” in orders, but it remained unclear whether this would be enough to close a gap with Boeing on winning new business in the first 11 months of the year.

In 2013, Airbus won a record of 1,503 net orders after adjusting for cancellations, but it lagged on deliveries.

An Airbus representative declined to comment on orders or deliveries ahead of an annual news conference on Jan 13.

Airbus is officially targeting “about the same” level of deliveries as in 2013 and is already guaranteed to reach its objective of winning net orders that exceed deliveries.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Dominique Vidalon)

