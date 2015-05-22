Airbus is looking forward to selling a lot of planes at the Paris Airshow

Thomson Reuters People are silhouetted past a logo of the Airbus Group during the Airbus annual news conference in Colomiers

Airbus expects to win a “significant number” of orders at next month’s Paris Airshow, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Marwan Lahoud was speaking at a news conference hosted by France’s GIFAS aerospace industry association, which he also heads.

The air show, which claims to be the world’s largest, runs from June 15 to 21.

