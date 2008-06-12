R. Kelly Refuses to Rest, Even Though His defence Team Does

After just two days of witnesses, R. Kelly’s defence team rested Monday morning. The legal team’s surprise decision apparently means jurors will not hear from Kelly’s “goddaughter” — the female who allegedly appears in the sex tape.

The prosecution plans to put on two rebuttal witnesses on Tuesday: An assistant district attorney from Fulton County, Georgia, and its forensic video expert who has already testified. Closing arguments are expected Thursday.

Read more on suntimes.com>



Meanwhile, trying to milk this increased publicity while he’s still innocent, R. Kelly released “Body, Body,” the second single off of his upcoming album, 12 Play: Fourth Quarter, out in July.

Photo by sherardsboo from Flickr

