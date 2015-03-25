A giant sinkhole just swallowed an SUV in New Jersey

A 20-foot deep sinkhole forced the evacuation on Tuesday of four New Jersey homes after crumbling part of a roadway and swallowing up a car, police said.

An underground water main break likely caused the hole to form suddenly in a residential area of South Amboy, New Jersey, a city about 20 miles south of Newark, the South Amboy Police Department said in a statement.

There were no reported injuries and no homes were damaged by the crater. Crews were working to secure the area and stop the sinkhole, which encompassed part of a paved street as well as a wooded area, from expanding.

The sinkhole was discovered early on Tuesday, when a man living in the area noticed that his son’s car was no longer in its parking space and reported it stolen, the New Jersey Star-Ledger reported on its website.

In fact, the vehicle had vanished into the sinkhole, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2015. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

