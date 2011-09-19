Netflix's DVD Spinoff Qwikster Will Rent Video Games Too

Photo: Rajon Rondo

In addition to renting DVDs, Qwikster will also rent video games for PlayStation 3, Xbox, and Wii, according to Netflix’s announcement.There’s no word on pricing, but Netflix says video game rentals will be available as an upgrade, similar to the way customers can upgrade to Blu-ray discs.



Gamefly, a video game subscription service that sends customers video games by mail, has been around for years. Gamefly charges $7.95 per month.

Don’t miss: Our review of OnLive, the service that lets you stream console games to your computer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.