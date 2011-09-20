Guy Behind Qwikster Account Wants "Bank," Will Probably Get Nothing

Photo: Twitter

Jason Castillo, the stoner behind the @qwikster Twitter account, thinks he’s sitting on a gold mine now that Netflix is using Qwikster as the name of its DVD mailing business.His twitter follower count went from around 59 people to 8,735 in 24 hours as people tuned in to see what he’d say. Looks like he’s trying to negotiate with Netflix for his account.



His tweets:

“Got offer $1,000. But idk but you guys should follow my bro @SoccerIsLifegc7 n ill think about selling it to who ever supports my bro”

“N I won’t agree till I get a contract n ill negotiate”

“Man so much to plan so much deal so much negotiation n I want a plan when I still have part of it n stiL be making bank”

If we had to guess, we’d guess the $1,000 offer didn’t come from Netflix, but someone else who thought they’d sell it for more to Netflix. Castillo should have taken the money, because he’s probably not getting anything for his account name.

Twitter’s terms of service prohibit the selling of a Twitter handle. Netflix could try to buy it surreptitiously on the side, or as we saw someone suggest yesterday, it could “hire” Castillo and then get the handle. But, now that this account has been in the spotlight, we doubt it will be easy to do either of those things.

More likely, Netflix just uses something like @qwikstermovies, and Castillo gradually loses followers and doesn’t get any money.

Don’t Miss: With All Due Respect To Reed Hastings, The Netflix-Qwikster Split Sucks For Customers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.