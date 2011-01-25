The Site Facebook Founder Eduardo Saverin Just Invested In Is Launching To The Public Today At 3:00 EST

Qwiki, the video search engine site that won TechCrunch Disrupt last September, is launching their public alpha today at 12:00 PST.



Here’s what you can expect:

The ability to embed links so you can play a Qwiki video on any web page or share it with friends

The ability to contribute content to a pre-existing Qwiki video (just like a Wikipedia page so it remains relevant and accurate)

Each Qwiki will now have a clickable list of all of the information contained within each video.

Last week, Qwiki announced their $8 million series A round led by Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin and YouTube cofounder Jawed Karim.

No idea what Qwiki is? Founder Doug Imbruce explains it to Business Insider, here.

