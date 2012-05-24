New York Startup Qwiki Lands A Big Partnership With ABC News

ABC News has announced a partnership with New York startup Qwiki to make its stories more interactive.



Qwiki is an interactive video format that combines narration with video, links, maps, and tweets.

Starting today, ABC reporters will publish select stories in Qwiki’s format. The interactive stories will appear on ABC’s Qwiki channel and embedded on ABC’s own site.

For Qwiki, this is a nice win. High-quality content from ABC will bolster the debut of Qwiki’s Creator feature, launched today, which lets anyone make their own Qwikies.

Founder Doug Imbruce wants to prove Qwiki is the next decade’s publishing model.

Here’s what an ABC Qwiki looks like:

