After Another Pivot, Startup Qwiki Pulls Off An Impressive Video App For Your iPhone

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
You may have heard of Qwiki before, the interactive video app was previously available on iPad and was one of Apple’s favourite apps of 2011.It was a lot like an interactive version of Wikipedia, letting you watch multimedia presentations to get information on stuff.
But now Qwiki is relaunching with a new focus. It’s yet another one of the company’s pivots since it won TechCrunch Disrupt’s startup contest in 2010.
This time, Qwiki is iPhone-only. The app works by automatically stitching together photos and video from the iPhone camera roll and creates a 30-second to one-minute video mashup from a certain day or event.
Behind the scenes, Qwiki’s software and algorithms analyse all the photos and videos from a set of events, then strings them together to create the most emotionally impactful video possible.
The difference between Qwiki and other short video clip apps like Vine or Cinemagram is that Qwiki has a beginning, middle, and end. If Vine were a bite, Qwiki would be the entire meal.
Qwiki is more like another app called Videolicious.
With Qwiki users have the freedom to move frames around, add filters, and set the speed of clips. Once that’s done, sharing to Facebook and Twitter is a tap away.
“We wanted to build something everyone wants to use,” Doug Imbruce, Qwiki’s founder told Business Insider. “It’s perfect for someone who has little patience but loves the medium of video.”
Qwiki is free and available for the iPhone in Apple’s App Store.
Qwiki is relaunching as an iPhone-only app. Users have the freedom to create videos from media already in the camera roll.
First we'll create an account. Users have the option to sign up with Facebook or create an account by using an email address.
Once inside, a video feed of other Qwiki's is easily viewable. One tap on the play button will launch videos. Tapping create at the bottom will allow us to create a new Qwiki.
Before we get started, the app needs access to your phone's camera roll. Tap the green button to continue.
It will take a few seconds for the app to identify which photos and videos are best to create a mashup.
Once the app is done analysing the camera roll, users can scroll through videos the app has stitched together.
Re-organising and adding additional photos to a Qwiki is simple. Tap and hold a photo to move it into a different position. Tapping the date at the top of a moment makes it easy to write in your own custom caption.
After making a change, users always have access to the most recent edit. Next let's change the song. Start by tapping the name of the tune at the bottom of the screen.
Choose between songs in your music library or Qwiki's built in tunes. Once everything is done, tap share.
We accidentally tried to create a new Qwiki while our previous one was processing. This is the message that pops up.
And there it is, the fully processed Qwiki! Other Qwiki users can like your video, similar to Instagram and Vine.
A quick glimpse at the activity feed provides information about your friends and followers. Unfortunately, we're new to this so we don't have any activity yet.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.