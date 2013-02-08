After Another Pivot, Startup Qwiki Pulls Off An Impressive Video App For Your iPhone

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

You may have heard of Qwiki before, the interactive video app was previously available on iPad and was one of Apple’s favourite apps of 2011.It was a lot like an interactive version of Wikipedia, letting you watch multimedia presentations to get information on stuff.



But now Qwiki is relaunching with a new focus. It’s yet another one of the company’s pivots since it won TechCrunch Disrupt’s startup contest in 2010.

This time, Qwiki is iPhone-only. The app works by automatically stitching together photos and video from the iPhone camera roll and creates a 30-second to one-minute video mashup from a certain day or event.

Behind the scenes, Qwiki’s software and algorithms analyse all the photos and videos from a set of events, then strings them together to create the most emotionally impactful video possible.

The difference between Qwiki and other short video clip apps like Vine or Cinemagram is that Qwiki has a beginning, middle, and end. If Vine were a bite, Qwiki would be the entire meal.

Qwiki is more like another app called Videolicious.

With Qwiki users have the freedom to move frames around, add filters, and set the speed of clips. Once that’s done, sharing to Facebook and Twitter is a tap away.

“We wanted to build something everyone wants to use,” Doug Imbruce, Qwiki’s founder told Business Insider. “It’s perfect for someone who has little patience but loves the medium of video.”

Qwiki is free and available for the iPhone in Apple’s App Store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.