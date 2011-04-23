Qwiki Founder: "iPad Traffic Is Already Crushing Web Traffic"

It looks like the judges of TechCrunch Disrupt had it right: Video content company Qwiki will be great on the iPad.



After just two days after its launch, Qwiki is the 4th most downloaded iPad app in the world.

Founder Doug Imbruce tells us, “Daily iPad traffic is going to crush daily web traffic today, and we’re very happy with our web traffic.”

As of last month, Qwiki was getting roughly 5 million monthly pageviews and 600,000 uniques, so that’s saying something.

Check out our review of Qwiki’s app, here.

